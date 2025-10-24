Jazz has officially launched the PTA-approved CMF Phone 2 Pro, offering users the opportunity to upgrade their smartphone experience in style with easy installment plans. The device is now available exclusively at Jazz Experience Centers across Pakistan. With its modern design, powerful specs, and flexible installment options, the CMF Phone 2 Pro offers great value for money. Without installments, you can get the phone for PKR 99,900 only.

Get the New CMF Phone 2 Pro Exclusively at Jazz Experience Centers with Easy Installment Plans

Key Specs of CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro brings together strong performance, great visuals, and impressive camera quality.

Display: The phone features a large 6.77-inch screen , providing a crisp and smooth display for videos, games, and daily use.

The phone features a large , providing a crisp and smooth display for videos, games, and daily use. Chipset: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro , it delivers excellent performance and efficient multitasking.

Powered by the , it delivers excellent performance and efficient multitasking. Memory: Equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage , it offers plenty of space for apps, photos, and files.

Equipped with , it offers plenty of space for apps, photos, and files. Cameras: The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 50MP + 8MP lenses, ensuring detailed and vibrant shots. The 16MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

The phone boasts a with lenses, ensuring detailed and vibrant shots. The is perfect for selfies and video calls. Battery: With a 5000mAh battery, users can enjoy all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharges.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro delivers smooth performance, strong battery life, and excellent photography. No doubt, it is a smart choice for tech lovers.

Installment Plans with Jazz

Jazz is offering easy and flexible installment options to make owning the CMF Phone 2 Pro more convenient.

Details Amount (PKR) Upfront Cost (Downpayment + Insurance) 50,000 Remaining Financing Amount 54,000 Monthly Installment (12 Months) 4,500 Total Cost to Customer 104,000 Gifts Exclusive gifts with purchase

Customers can visit Jazz Experience Centers to purchase the phone on easy monthly installments. This offer combines affordability and flexibility, allowing users to enjoy a premium smartphone experience without paying the full price upfront.

See Also: Just Pay Rs 7,443 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro on Installments (No interest)

Terms and Conditions

The customer must pay an additional security deposit of PKR 8,500 to avail the handset on installment. The customer will incur the installment charges at the point of handset acquisition. IMEI restoration will be facilitated upon payment of the outstanding postpaid bill. If the device is stolen, lost, or damaged beyond repair during the financing term, the customer will remain liable to pay the remaining installments. The handset is insured up to PKR 50,000 (Theft & Damage). Customers must visit authorized service centers for all warranty claims. At any point, the customer may pay off the remaining handset amount in full. Under no circumstances can the customer return the device once sold. Customers may also purchase the handset at full price instead of opting for installments. Smartphone prices are subject to change without prior notice.