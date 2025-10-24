Get the New CMF Phone 2 Pro Exclusively at Jazz Experience Centers with Easy Installment Plans

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Oct 24, 2025
CMF Phone 2 Pro Jazz Installments

Jazz has officially launched the PTA-approved CMF Phone 2 Pro, offering users the opportunity to upgrade their smartphone experience in style with easy installment plans. The device is now available exclusively at Jazz Experience Centers across Pakistan. With its modern design, powerful specs, and flexible installment options, the CMF Phone 2 Pro offers great value for money. Without installments, you can get the phone for PKR 99,900 only.

Get the New CMF Phone 2 Pro Exclusively at Jazz Experience Centers with Easy Installment Plans

Key Specs of CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro brings together strong performance, great visuals, and impressive camera quality.

  • Display: The phone features a large 6.77-inch screen, providing a crisp and smooth display for videos, games, and daily use.
  • Chipset: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, it delivers excellent performance and efficient multitasking.
  • Memory: Equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it offers plenty of space for apps, photos, and files.
  • Cameras: The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 50MP + 8MP lenses, ensuring detailed and vibrant shots. The 16MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.
  • Battery: With a 5000mAh battery, users can enjoy all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharges.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro delivers smooth performance, strong battery life, and excellent photography. No doubt, it is a smart choice for tech lovers.

Installment Plans with Jazz

Jazz is offering easy and flexible installment options to make owning the CMF Phone 2 Pro more convenient.

Details Amount (PKR)
Upfront Cost (Downpayment + Insurance) 50,000
Remaining Financing Amount 54,000
Monthly Installment (12 Months) 4,500
Total Cost to Customer 104,000
Gifts Exclusive gifts with purchase

Customers can visit Jazz Experience Centers to purchase the phone on easy monthly installments. This offer combines affordability and flexibility, allowing users to enjoy a premium smartphone experience without paying the full price upfront.

See Also: Just Pay Rs 7,443 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro on Installments (No interest)

Terms and Conditions

  1. The customer must pay an additional security deposit of PKR 8,500 to avail the handset on installment.
  2. The customer will incur the installment charges at the point of handset acquisition.
  3. IMEI restoration will be facilitated upon payment of the outstanding postpaid bill.
  4. If the device is stolen, lost, or damaged beyond repair during the financing term, the customer will remain liable to pay the remaining installments.
  5. The handset is insured up to PKR 50,000 (Theft & Damage).
  6. Customers must visit authorized service centers for all warranty claims.
  7. At any point, the customer may pay off the remaining handset amount in full.
  8. Under no circumstances can the customer return the device once sold.
  9. Customers may also purchase the handset at full price instead of opting for installments.
  10. Smartphone prices are subject to change without prior notice.

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Oct 24, 2025
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>