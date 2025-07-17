Get the New iPhone 16 with Ufone – Big Discounts and Freebies!

The wait is over! Ufone is bringing an exciting offer for all iPhone lovers. Now you can grab the all-new iPhone 16 with the best discounts in town and enjoy amazing freebies through Ufone. This is your chance to upgrade your phone and save big at the same time.

When you buy the iPhone 16 from Ufone, you don’t just get the phone — you get a complete package of benefits:

Cash Discount: Enjoy an instant discount on all iPhone 16 models.

Huge Data Bundle: Get 200 GB of data every month for 6 months.

Free Calls: Use 1,000 off-net minutes and 10,000 Ufone/PTCL minutes every month for 6 months.

Free eSIM: Your eSIM is included at no extra cost.

Free Apple Charger: An official Apple charger comes free with your phone.

Free Handset Insurance: Get coverage for screen damage or theft up to Rs. 400,000 for 12 months.

Free Home Delivery: Your new iPhone will be delivered to your doorstep for free.

Lucky Draw: You could win Apple AirPods in a lucky draw.

Official Warranty: Warranty claims can be made at any Apple customer care center across Pakistan.

How to Get Your iPhone 16

Getting your iPhone 16 with Ufone is easy and convenient:

Order Online: Visit the official Ufone iPhone page and place your order for home delivery. Visit a Shop: You can also visit PTCL Joint Shops in Islamabad, Lahore, or Karachi to buy your phone in person. Flexible Payment: Pay with cash, debit/credit card, or bank transfer — whatever suits you best.

Discounted Price of iPhone 16 Series

Here’s a clear list of the original and discounted prices for each iPhone 16 model Ufone is offering: