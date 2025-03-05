Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on Daraz Pakistan with Exclusive Pricing, Online Exclusive Variants, Free Delivery & Bank Discounts!

The wait is almost over. Samsung is set to introduce its most advanced smartphone yet, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Daraz Pakistan will be the official online retailer where customers can experience the future of mobile technology. Expected to launch in the first week of March, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in three premium storage variants – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, catering to users who demand top-tier performance and ample storage.

With its stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 50MP Ultra-wide camera and an advanced 200MP quad-camera system, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed to set new benchmarks in smartphone innovation. The 12MP front camera ensures professional-quality selfies and video calls, while the 5000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging guarantees all-day power for even the busiest users. Whether it’s for productivity, gaming, or content creation, this device is engineered for those who refuse to compromise.

As the official online retailer, Daraz Pakistan is making the launch even more exciting by offering free nationwide delivery and exclusive bank discounts, making it the best platform to get Samsung’s latest flagship. Commenting on the launch, a Daraz Pakistan representative shared:

“We are excited to bring Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra in 256 GB & 1 TB storage, to our customers as an online exclusive. Daraz has always been at the forefront of making premium technology accessible to everyone, and with our seamless shopping experience, secure payment options, and fast nationwide delivery, we aim to provide the best possible purchase journey for tech enthusiasts across Pakistan.”

