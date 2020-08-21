Get Ultimate Experience with the all New Ufone Postpay Prime Package
Ufone has updated its postpay prime packages that provide all net minutes, data, and SMS so that people can stay connected most of the time at cost-effective rates. With the all-new Ufone Postpay Prime, enjoy convenience at your fingertips with more data and hassle-free all network calls. There are four postpay packages named Prime 400, Prime 600, Prime 1000, and Prime 1800.
These packages are perfectly designed during COVID-19 times when most of the people are staying at home for education and work and need some subsidized packages to continue their work.
Here are the offer details:
Postpay Prime 400
|Line Rent
|All Net (Min)
|Data (MBs)
|SMS
|Rs. 400
|400
|2,000
|2,000
Postpay Prime 400
|Line Rent
|All Net (Min)
|Data (MBs)
|SMS
|Rs. 600
|600
|4,000
|4,000
Prime 1000
|Line Rent
|All Net (Min)
|Data (MBs)
|SMS
|Rs. 1,000
|1,000
|8,000
|U/L
Prime 1800
|Line Rent
|All Net (Min)
|Data (MBs)
|SMS
|Rs. 1,800
|1,800
|20,000
|U/L
Source: Ufone
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions/Package switching from old prime or legacy ones
- Line rent promo discount does not apply here
- On-Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
- FUP of 7000 SMS applies
- All charges mentioned are without taxes.
- Regional tax details are available on https://www.ufone.com/tax-2/
- After consumption of free resources, call will be charged @ Rs. 1.80, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 3.00/MB
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
- All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.
