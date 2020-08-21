Ufone has updated its postpay prime packages that provide all net minutes, data, and SMS so that people can stay connected most of the time at cost-effective rates. With the all-new Ufone Postpay Prime, enjoy convenience at your fingertips with more data and hassle-free all network calls. There are four postpay packages named Prime 400, Prime 600, Prime 1000, and Prime 1800.

Get Ultimate Experience with the all New Ufone Postpay Prime Package

These packages are perfectly designed during COVID-19 times when most of the people are staying at home for education and work and need some subsidized packages to continue their work.

Here are the offer details: