The Metro Electronics Gala 2024 brings fantastic savings for tech enthusiasts, offering up to 25% discounts on smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Infinix, and more. This annual event is the perfect opportunity to grab the latest smartphone models at unbeatable prices, catering to a wide range of budgets and preferences. Whether you’re upgrading to a premium device or seeking a budget-friendly option, the gala ensures that there’s something for everyone. With top-notch deals on cutting-edge technology, this is a great time to elevate your digital experience. The sale starts from November 21st and will last till 25th December.

Get Up to 25% Off on Smartphones at Metro Electronics Gala 2024

In addition to smartphones, the Metro Electronics Gala also features attractive offers on a variety of essential accessories. From Bluetooth speakers and earphones to power banks and chargers, you can find complementary gadgets to enhance your tech ecosystem. These discounts make it easier than ever to stay connected, entertained, and charged on the go. Don’t miss the chance to explore these exceptional deals before the event concludes—shop now and maximize your savings!

How to get the best deals during the Electronics Gala 2024

There are a lot of great deals and discounts to be had during the Electronics Gala 2024, but you’ll have to be quick to get them, as EVERYTHING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE! Be sure to keep an eye on Metro’s website and social media pages for updates on flash sales, discounts and delivery vouchers. And don’t forget to enter our lucky draw for a chance to win some amazing prizes! Get us on your phone ASAP: 1. Download Metro Online App 2. Register on Metro Online and get a chance to win an exclusive discount made for you And lastly, there is also a dedicated tab which shows daily new deals, price cuts, giveaways, cashback, and lots more. 4. Some tips to follow during the Electronics Gala 2024 1. Vouchers and Cashbacks for Discounts Metro will be providing exclusive vouchers for discounts on various electronics products during the Gala. Keep an eye out for these vouchers and use them to get amazing deals on the products you want. 2. Free Shipping and Flash Sales During the Electronics Gala 2024, there will be flash sales, free shipping products and free shipping days. This means that you can shop to your heart’s content and not have to worry about the cost of shipping. see Also: 6 Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in Pakistan (Updated 2024)