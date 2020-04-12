Telenor Pakistan has brought a discount on its Weekly Easy Card. The offer is available in Rs. 130. However, if you use My Telenor App to get this offer, you will be charged Rs. 90 only. So, download My Telenor App and get the offer at a discounted price. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1000 Telenor minutes and 1000 SMS. Moreover, they will also get 50 minutes on other networks. The users will also get 1500 MB to stay connected with their loved ones.

Get Weekly Easy Card for just Rs.90 on My Telenor App

Offered Incentives:

1000 Telenor minutes

50 off-net minutes

1500 MB

1000 SMS

How to Avail the offer?

To avail the offer and to get the discount, users need to use My Telenor App.

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.

Price:

Telenor users can avail this offer in just Rs. 90 using My Telenor App

Validity:

The offer is valid for 7 days only

Terms and Conditions