Get Weekly Easy Card for just Rs.90 on My Telenor App
Telenor Pakistan has brought a discount on its Weekly Easy Card. The offer is available in Rs. 130. However, if you use My Telenor App to get this offer, you will be charged Rs. 90 only. So, download My Telenor App and get the offer at a discounted price. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1000 Telenor minutes and 1000 SMS. Moreover, they will also get 50 minutes on other networks. The users will also get 1500 MB to stay connected with their loved ones.
Offered Incentives:
- 1000 Telenor minutes
- 50 off-net minutes
- 1500 MB
- 1000 SMS
How to Avail the offer?
- To avail the offer and to get the discount, users need to use My Telenor App.
Offer Eligibility:
- All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.
Price:
- Telenor users can avail this offer in just Rs. 90 using My Telenor App
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 7 days only
Terms and Conditions
- No call setup charges will be applied.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
- Valid for all prepaid users