Acquiring a driving licence used to be a tough job. A candidate had to visit the driving licence office early in the morning and wait in a long queue to collect the token and then to appear before an officer who would handle the rest of the process.

Now, the traffic police in Rawalpindi has launched a new one-window operation to grant licences without any human intervention. Also it has provided a technological solution to the long waiting lines, you can book an appointment beforehand using a mobile app.

Get your Driving Licence Via an App Now

Rawalpindi City Police Officer Ahsan Younus, while speaking to media, termed the inauguration of the one-window operation a ‘milestone’. He explained that the Rawalpindi is the first police department in our country to design an actual automated, one-window operation. Furthermore, he told that separate counters have been set for women, senior citizens and people who are transgender. Regarding that the new system puts transparency at its centre, Younus told that applicants will not need to fill any sort of paper-based forms while seeking a new or renewing an expired license.

The CPO further added that by launching an automated system, they hope to eradicate the age-old practices of using power to intervene and get documents processed which impacted the efficiency of the overall system.

In addition to that, the city police chief told that motorists will only need to carry their original computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and the requisite payments for the service they wish to avail. The Chief stated that “Applicants will not be required to bring any photographs or paper nor will any official be able to send them to any other branch with the automated system in place,”

It is a very healthy initiative taken by Rawalpindi Police. It would surely increase the transparency and efficiency of the department.

