Get Your Favorite iPhones & iPads in Easy Installment Plans
Are you looking to buy the latest iPhone or iPad but cannot pay the full price upfront? Well, you will be glad to know that now you can, as the Bank of Punjab (BoP) now offers the latest iPhones and iPads in easy, monthly installments. Users can enjoy the convenience of 6 or 12-month installment plans at a lower markup rate.
So, let’s check out the available products and their monthly installments.
|Product/Model
|6 Months Plan (Rs)
|12 Months Plan (Rs)
|iPhone 15 256 GB
|68,952
|37,192
|iPhone 15 512 GB
|82,881
|44,705
|iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB
|75,908
|40,943
|iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB
|89,837
|48,456
|iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB
|84,689
|45,680
|iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB
|98,965
|53,380
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB
|91,261
|49,224
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB
|105,646
|56,984
|iPad Pro 11 inch (4th Gen) WiFi 128GB
|43,992
|23,728
|iPad Pro 11 inch (4th Gen) WiFi 256GB
|49,551
|26,727
To avail of the installment plan, simply call BOP Phone Banking at 111-267-200. Furthermore, the offer is backed by a warranty from Future Tech, an authorized Apple Service Provider in Pakistan. You also get free life insurance after purchasing any device in installments from BoP, which is a plus point. However, you should keep in mind that the BoP charges a one-time Rs 2500 processing fee besides the installments.
The installment plan is best for those who want to buy the latest Apple devices without having to pay the full amount upfront. Conclusively, BOP is making it convenient and more affordable to stay up-to-date with the latest technology.
