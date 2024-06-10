Get Your Favorite iPhones & iPads in Easy Installment Plans

Are you looking to buy the latest iPhone or iPad but cannot pay the full price upfront? Well, you will be glad to know that now you can, as the Bank of Punjab (BoP) now offers the latest iPhones and iPads in easy, monthly installments. Users can enjoy the convenience of 6 or 12-month installment plans at a lower markup rate.

So, let’s check out the available products and their monthly installments.

Product/Model 6 Months Plan (Rs) 12 Months Plan (Rs) iPhone 15 256 GB 68,952 37,192 iPhone 15 512 GB 82,881 44,705 iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB 75,908 40,943 iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB 89,837 48,456 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB 84,689 45,680 iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB 98,965 53,380 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB 91,261 49,224 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 105,646 56,984 iPad Pro 11 inch (4th Gen) WiFi 128GB 43,992 23,728 iPad Pro 11 inch (4th Gen) WiFi 256GB 49,551 26,727

To avail of the installment plan, simply call BOP Phone Banking at 111-267-200. Furthermore, the offer is backed by a warranty from Future Tech, an authorized Apple Service Provider in Pakistan. You also get free life insurance after purchasing any device in installments from BoP, which is a plus point. However, you should keep in mind that the BoP charges a one-time Rs 2500 processing fee besides the installments.

The installment plan is best for those who want to buy the latest Apple devices without having to pay the full amount upfront. Conclusively, BOP is making it convenient and more affordable to stay up-to-date with the latest technology.

Also read:

Pay as low as Rs 16,927 in installments to Buy iPhone 15 Plus