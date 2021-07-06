Get your favorite smartphone in only PKR 20,000 budget

Smartphone companies are launching new phones at an increased speed making purchasing a new device a lot more difficult task. With technology evolving at a rapid pace, choosing a phone at a reasonable price with the latest features and specifications including a good camera, fast processor, and big storage is a necessity.

Today, we’re here with a short analysis of TECNO Spark 7 and Samsung A02s, both under the budget of PKR 20,000 to help you decide on purchasing your ideal smartphone.

Processor and Battery

The phone performance entirely relies on a reliable processor. It can make or break the deal for the user. With the increasing trend of gaming and everyday browsing, young people have become more mindful of the need for a powerful processor in smartphones. Samsung A02s comes with the Snapdragon 450 paired with a 5000mAh battery. On the other hand, TECNO Spark 7 supports a high-end gaming processor of MediaTek Helio G70 paired with a massive 6000mAh powerful battery, making it a great gaming device. The device promises efficient gameplay at such a remarkable budget. TECNO getting an edge in this category for sure.

Camera Technology

Smartphones have become a favored source of photography for their convenient use. With this in mind, brands are working more on bringing great camera quality and multiple features for young users. Samsung A02s has a selfie camera of 5MP with a triple back camera system of 13MP, good enough to take good photos in a well-lit environment. But TECNO Spark 7 supports a 16MP AI rear camera with an 8MP clear selfie camera along with multiple photography features that take vibrant pictures at any time of the day. Spark 7 taking the lead here as well with a high-resolution 16MP camera.

Storage Capacity

Storage is another important feature of any phone. With heavy games, unlimited photos, and multiple apps installed on phones, storage capacity can be a big concern for users. Between the phones being discussed, the Samsung A02s comes with a storage capacity of 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM, whereas, Spark 7 comes with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM that allows you to store numerous pictures and apps without any worries.

Both of these budget-friendly smartphones come with great features and specifications such as the display screen, screen resolution, and Android software versions but TECNO Spark 7 seems to surpass Samsung A02s with regards to the processing chipset, camera resolution, storage capacity, and battery. The best thing is that both phones are available for only PKR 18,999 in the retail market.

So head over to your nearest retailer or online markets and order your favorite device right away.



