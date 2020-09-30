Get your Jazz Tax Certificate on WhatsApp- Here’s How?

Income tax return filing is a very hot topic these days. 90 percent of the people outsource tax consultancy services. So usually they are asked for the tax certificated from the telecom operator that they are using and have paid tax. The overall process is very hefty and you have to go to their franchise and need to tell your number with ID card copy to receive the tax certificate in printable form. However, getting the Jazz Tax Certificate is as easy as one can think of.

As our lives are extremely busy these days, we feel burdened to take some time out of our busy schedules and visit the nearest franchise of the telecom service provider we have opted for. Well, Jazz has made our lives easier as now we can get our Jazz tax certificate instantly, on WhatsApp.

How to Get your Jazz Tax Certificate Online?

The overall process is very easy and one needs to follow these steps:

WhatsApp “Hi” on 0300-3008000

You will receive a reply asking for the services you want to opt for

To receive the desired information, reply with the option number

1. Data Bundles

2. All In One Bundle

3. Package and Tariff Details

4. Balance and Usage Details

5. Call and Recharge History

6. Account Recharge

7. Tax Certificate

8. International Roaming Info

9. Latest Promotions

10. Coronavirus Updates

1. Data Bundles 2. All In One Bundle 3. Package and Tariff Details 4. Balance and Usage Details 5. Call and Recharge History 6. Account Recharge 7. Tax Certificate 8. International Roaming Info 9. Latest Promotions 10. Coronavirus Updates Select Tax Certificate which is on number 7

Reply “7” in the same window

Get your tax certificate in a few minutes

Also Read: JazzCash Introduces In-App Bus Ticketing Feature