Get your Zong Scratch Cards Delivered at Home with Cheetay

Coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay at home and does not leave unnecessarily. All the social media platforms, telecom operators and government is trying to spread the message to us asking us to maintain social distancing and shouldn’t leave home until or unless it’s important. The telecom operators are spreading awareness regarding online recharge instead of going out. However, most of the population in Pakistan isn’t comfortable with online recharge channels. To make it easier for people, Zong has decided to deliver people scratch cards at home with the help of Cheetay. It means one can get Zong Scratch cards while sitting at home.

Now Order Zong Scratch Cards from Cheetay in Lahore

Cheetay is a logistics company that delivers goods at home. Well with this collaboration, users can order scratch cards at home without going out and fear of contracting viruses.

To avail, this offer all you need to do is to head to cheetay.pk and in the search bar, write Zong scratch cards. Currently, this service is only available in Lahore however if it goes well, the company plans to extend it to other big cities of Pakistan.

This offer has made it easier for people who are not comfortable with online recharge to get the cards in their hands and load it. The company has not announced any more details regarding it. SO we will be updating it once we get to know about it.

