Getting a Polio Certificate in Pakistan: Step-by-Step Process

The government of Pakistan has recently launched a digital polio certification service for all who want to travel abroad. The government has introduced the service to tackle fraud and mitigate the spread of the disease. The certification service enhances the authenticity of the certification process.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries globally that still have cases of poliovirus. International travelers from these two countries present a potential threat to propagating the virus to other polio-free countries in the world. However, on the bright side, Pakistan reported only a couple of cases of the poliovirus this year, a significant drop from the 20 cases recorded the previous year.

What role does NIH play in launching the digital polio certification?

The National Institute of Health (NIH), which comes under the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), introduced the digital polio certification system via the National Immunization Management Service (NIMS). The main purpose behind the development of the system is to meet international requirements.

How do I get a polio certificate in Pakistan?

First, all those who want to get the polio certificate will have to visit the designated vaccination centers or government-certified hospitals in their respective cities.

After administering the polio drops, the staff of the respective vaccination center or hospital will be responsible for entering the data of individuals who will be going abroad.

Afterward, each individual will have to download the polio certificate from NIMS.

How do I download the polio vaccination certificate from NIMS?

Visit the NIMS website certificate page by clicking on this link.

Afterward, the individuals who took the doses of the polio vaccine will have to provide all the relevant information, including the CNIC number, date of issue, child registration certificate information (CRC), and the type of vaccine (Oral Polio Vaccine or IPV).

As you can see, you will have to add the two given values and click on the blue button to verify.

You will then be forwarded to the next page. Now, you will have to fill out the form with your official name, your number, and your nationality. Afterward, click on Verify.

Now, you will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 ($0.33) through a debit or credit card.

After paying the fee, you will be able to download your digital polio vaccination certificate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Why is polio vaccination required for international travelers of all ages?

Polio vaccination is compulsory for all international travelers hailing from Pakistan, regardless of age. The reason behind this is to control the spread of poliovirus to other nations. People who aren’t vaccinated can get the poliovirus and spread it to others too.

Q. When should I get the polio vaccination for international travel?

All travelers, including citizens and foreigners, staying for four weeks or longer, of all ages, should receive a dose of the oral polio vaccine or injectable vaccine (IPV). It should be done between 4 weeks and 12 months before international travel.

Q. How long is this certificate valid for?

The polio vaccination certificate is valid for one year.

Q. How will I be issued the polio vaccination certificate if I get vaccinated at the airport?

Emergency counters for issuing polio certification have been established at international airports for polio vaccination. The counter facilitates individuals who may have missed the chance to receive the polio vaccine and certificate earlier.

Q. Do I still need a vaccination certificate if I am visiting Pakistan for less than four weeks?

According to the International Health Regulations, visitors staying in Pakistan for less than four weeks are not obligated to furnish evidence of having received the polio vaccine. Nevertheless, extended-term visitors are strongly advised to obtain the polio vaccine and certification, both for their personal well-being and to help curb the transmission of polio.

