When we open our Facebook page and scroll it down, the autoplay videos begin playing by themselves. If you are getting annoyed by autoplay videos on Facebook, then just turn off this annoying feature.

Facebook introduces various features for its user to keep them amused but not all their features are amazing. Especially, the Automatic video play feature is pretty annoying. These videos can be harmful too as they can expose you to violent, offensive, or unwanted content that you don’t want to see by default.

Getting Annoyed by Autoplay Videos on Facebook?

Today, in this post, you will learn how to turn off this harmful feature. To get rid of this feature, you have to follow some simple steps.

If you are using Facebook on your browser then you can turn off autoplay videos by following the below steps:

Go to the drop-down menu at the top right of the page.

Select “Settings & Privacy” > “Settings.”

Now search the “Videos” listing on the left-hand menu. Inside of that option is a toggle where you can turn off auto-playing videos.

You can also turn off Facebook’s auto-play videos on iOS and Android apps:

IOS APP:

Click the menu button on the bottom of your screen.

Now tap “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings.”

Scroll down until you see “Media and Contacts,” then tap “Videos and Photos.”

There you will see “Autoplay,” just turn off the feature there.

ANDROID APP:

Click the menu button at the top right of your screen. Now scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings.” Scroll down until you see “Media and Contacts” and tap on it. Tap on “Autoplay” and set it to “Never Autoplay Videos.”



