GIFs in the Twitter iOS App: Here is How

It has been a while that Twitter GIFs are available on the Android device. Twitter for iOS has updated and now GIFs can be created with the new in-app camera feature. The GIFs can be animated and can be posted on the different social media platforms. Here we will share the steps that can be followed to create GIFs on iOS.

Tap on the Twitter app on the iOS device

Now tap on the “picture icon” on the keyboard which will open in the next window

Tap on the “camera” icon

Now make sure that the “GIF” option is selected in the shutter button.

Tap on the shutter to create a GIF or further customization keep the button pressed for longer GIF.

Now you can use the arrows above the viewfinder to set the GIF on repeat from start from or to continually invert the direction of playback for a “boomerang” effect.

Now check the “GIF” if it is up to your liking, tap “Use GIF” and share it in the tweet. If not you can repeat the process and make another GIF.

Now regarding these GIFs that are created on iOS, these can only be used in the Twitter app and saved on your iPhone. May be later the app further updates and the GIFs can be saved on the device.

