Gift 1 GB Data to your Loved Ones with Jazz Give A Bundle Offer

Now made the day of your loved ones by gifting them incentives through this offer. Jazz brings Give A bundle offer to gift 1 GB of data and 100 Jazz minutes. The receiver can use these incentives in three days. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 35. The sender needs to dial a code to activate this offer.

The offer is only available for prepaid users. Moreover, if you want to gift more than one friend in a day, you can do so. There is no limit on Gifting transactions in a day.

Offered Incentives:

1 GB data

100 Jazz minutes

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 919#.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 35.

Validity:

The offer is valid for three days.

Terms and Conditions:

The sender can only be a Prepaid number.

The sender cannot gift the Bundle to themselves.

Multiple gifting to the same number is allowed.

The validity of the incentive is 3 Days.

The sender cannot gift the Bundle to a Postpaid number.

The previous incentive will be added and the latest validity will be applicable.

On successful transaction, the Receiver will get 1 GB and 100 On-net Minutes.

There is no limit on Gifting transactions in a day.

