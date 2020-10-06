Gift 1 GB Data to your Loved Ones with Jazz Give A Bundle Offer
Now made the day of your loved ones by gifting them incentives through this offer. Jazz brings Give A bundle offer to gift 1 GB of data and 100 Jazz minutes. The receiver can use these incentives in three days. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 35. The sender needs to dial a code to activate this offer.
The offer is only available for prepaid users. Moreover, if you want to gift more than one friend in a day, you can do so. There is no limit on Gifting transactions in a day.
Offered Incentives:
- 1 GB data
- 100 Jazz minutes
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 919#.
Price:
- The offer is available in Rs. 35.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for three days.
Terms and Conditions:
- The sender can only be a Prepaid number.
- The sender cannot gift the Bundle to themselves.
- Multiple gifting to the same number is allowed.
- The validity of the incentive is 3 Days.
- The sender cannot gift the Bundle to a Postpaid number.
- The previous incentive will be added and the latest validity will be applicable.
- On successful transaction, the Receiver will get 1 GB and 100 On-net Minutes.
- There is no limit on Gifting transactions in a day.
