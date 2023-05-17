GIGABYTE Unveils Revolutionary AI Computing Servers at COMPUTEX 2023

GIGABYTE, announces its unprecedented exhibits at COMPUTEX 2023. Resonating its theme “Future of COMPUTING”, GIGABYTE is unveiling its all-around technical achievements, including industry-leading AI/HPC servers, green computing solutions, gaming and creator products, industrial PC, AI smart securities, and autonomous vehicle technology.
Besides product exhibits, GIGABYTE will hold a four-day Tech Talk with speakers from AMD, Ampere, Intel, and NVIDIA, sharing insights about how the future of computing is reshaping the technology landscapes. The exhibition will be held from May 30th to June 2nd on the 1st floor, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.
Take the Lead in the AI Era with GIGABYTE’s Trailblazing GPU/HPC Servers
The emergence of ChatGPT and various generative AI applications are making huge waves of industry evolution, driving all-time demand for AI computing servers. At COMPUTEX, GIGABYTE and its subsidiary, Giga Computing, are unveiling a cutting-edge lineup of GPU-accelerated servers and HPC servers. These solutions are aimed at accelerating exascale data analysis, deep learning, machine learning, inferencing, large language models (LLM), and generative AI training tasks, unlocking the unparalleled breakthroughs of AI development.
The latest lineup of GPU/HPC server solutions is powered by the latest CPU platform, GPU accelerator cards, and AI deep learning and inference technologies from leading tech partners. With GIGABYTE’s exclusive density-optimized server design and cooling technology, AI computing servers can achieve superior performance and energy efficiency, allowing enterprises and institutes to become the front-runner in AI competition.
Strike the Goals of Data Center Sustainability with GIGABYTE’s Immersion Cooling Solutions
The advent of AI technology has raised concerns about surging electricity consumption and carbon emissions, leading to the growing demand for data center cooling solutions designed to save power, boost computing performance, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). For the first time, GIGABYTE is showcasing three models of immersion cooling tanks and corresponding server series, demonstrating its widely acclaimed green computing solutions at COMPUTEX.
GIGABYTE’s immersion cooling solutions have established admirable standards in energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness; therefore, they have been adopted by global semiconductor giants, telecommunication services, and European top research centers. GIGABYTE’s self-developed total solutions include the immersion cooling tanks, server configuration designs, and automatic monitoring and adjustment mechanisms, allowing enterprises and institutions to embrace sustainability and achieve innovation breakthroughs.
Explore the Gaming and Creator Computers with Lightspeed Overlocking
In addition to enterprise solutions, GIGABYTE is exhibiting a comprehensive computer portfolio, including the 2023 Red Dot Design Award-winning AORUS and AERO motherboards, graphics cards, and laptops, as well as STEALTH 500 computer assembly kit that won CES Innovation Award, SSD and large-size 4K monitors. All of these demonstrate GIGABYTE’s technical prowess and exceptional aesthetics. Tech enthusiasts at the booth will be thrilled to explore how GIGABYTE’s computers are pushing the performance beyond the limits and offering immersive experiences.
Grasp the Insights of Industry-Leading AI Trends at GIGABYTE Tech Talk
During the four-day COMPUTEX exhibition, GIGABYTE’s booth is holding Tech Talk sessions with diverse topics. Speakers from technology giants will share first-hand insights of AI advancements and green computing technologies, delivering various perspectives of “Future of COMPUTING” to the audiences.
Also Read: How To Transfer Etisalat Balance in Prepaid and Postpaid? Step by Step Guide [2023]