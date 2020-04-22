As constraints caused by the spread of Coronavirus continues to disturb the economic environment across the globe, millions of masses across the world are also suffering from this pandemic situation. Similar is the case with Pakistan, where because of the strictly imposed lockdown by the government body has limited human life from every resource. The citizens of Pakistan are not allowed to go outside, and most of the stores and markets are completely closed for the public. However, there are few stores which are providing online shopping opportunities to people, but most among them are taking benefit of the prevailing situation by overpricing products.

GIK students design Pakistan’s first Real-Time online shopping website

In the current situation of lockdown, online shopping is regarded as one of the best options but citizens of Pakistan are very much confused due to the online scams and costly products. But there is no need to worry anymore because of the first time in Pakistan,

‘’An online shopping website has been designed by Graduates of GIKI which can also track live location of your packet named Shoppingum.com.’’

Muhammad Bilal Jamil and Syed Ali Abbas Haider are the talented young men who have made this live tracking online shopping website and have resolved nearly all the problems which public is generally facing while shopping from online websites.

Both the founders have utilized unique mechanism of machine learning and data mining algorithms for live tracking of your package and not only that you can also incorporate online stores which are close to you and are providing their online services as well.

One of the main problems which people were encountering during online shopping was overpricing of certain products, but now there is no need to worry because shoppingum is here for you to resolve all your problems. Also, you can easily compare price on your desired product.