Gilgit-Baltistan Clears Major Hurdle for 5G Rollout as Federal Government Approves Test Trials

Gilgit-Baltistan has taken a significant step toward introducing 5G services after the federal government formally approved policy directives enabling telecom operators to begin 5G test trials in the region.

The approval, issued under Article 60(2)(a) read with Entry No. 1 of the Third Schedule of the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018, clears the way for Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directives to be implemented, according to an official statement released by the Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

The move is being viewed as a breakthrough for digital connectivity in the mountainous region, where residents and businesses have long faced internet and telecom infrastructure challenges. Officials say the decision is expected to pave the way for the auction of 5G spectrum in the coming months, eventually allowing telecom operators to roll out next-generation mobile internet services across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Information, Ghulam Abbas, described the development as a “historic milestone” for the region’s digital future.

“This marks the beginning of a new digital era for Gilgit-Baltistan,” Abbas said, adding that authorities had maintained close coordination with federal institutions to ensure the region receives advanced telecommunications facilities similar to those available in other parts of Pakistan.

Officials believe the introduction of 5G technology could accelerate digital transformation across multiple sectors, including education, tourism, e-commerce, information technology, and e-governance. The government also expects the move to create new employment opportunities and technological avenues for the youth of the region.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Council stated that the approval reflects the administration’s broader commitment to modernization and integration into the global digital economy. Authorities said improved connectivity through 5G trials could also attract innovation, investment, and infrastructure development to the region.

Government officials further noted that efforts are already underway to create a conducive environment for telecom companies and expand modern IT infrastructure throughout Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of future commercial deployment.

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