Gilgit-Baltistan to Become a Hub for IT Freelancing

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has announced plans to establish 14 freelancing centers and upgrade 3 software technology parks. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to transform the region into a hub for information technology (IT) freelancing and innovation.

The government has signed agreements with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and the Special Communications Organization (SCO) to implement these plans. The PSEB will help set up software technology hubs in Diamer, Ghizer, and Nagar. These hubs will provide training and support to local IT professionals.

The SCO will help establish 14 IT centers in schools across Gilgit-Baltistan. These centers will provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the IT industry.

The government believes that these initiatives will create job opportunities for local people and boost the region’s economy. They will also help to improve the quality of education in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The government is committed to supporting the growth of the IT sector in Gilgit-Baltistan. They believe that this sector has the potential to create thousands of jobs and improve the lives of people in the region.

The government hopes that these initiatives will help Gilgit-Baltistan to become a leading center for IT freelancing and innovation in Pakistan.