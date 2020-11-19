Gionee M12 Comes with 48 MP Main Camera and 5,100 Mah Powerful Battery

Gionee is one of China’s top mobile phone manufacturers and is based in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Gionee M12 is the company’s latest smartphone model. It’s currently available in Nigeria; the handset has a 48-megapixel main sensor and quad rear camera configuration. It provides up to 128GB of capacity and has a powerful 5,100mAh battery. The phone is available in two processor options-MediaTek Helio A25 and MediaTek P22 SoC. Gionee-M12 has a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cut out on the display’s top left corner. At the back of the smartphone is a fingerprint sensor.

Gionee M12 Specifications

The Gionee M-12 runs on Android 10, as per the specifications. With a 720×1,600 pixels (6.55-inch HD+) display, the aspect ratio is 20:9, and the display ratio is 91 percent. The phone is equipped with up to 6GB of ram, providing up to 128GB of storage options, and the MediaTek Heli A25 and MediaTek P22 SoC are the two-processor options. You will use a microSD card slot (up to 256 GB) to extend the capacity further.

The Gionee M-12 has back housed four cameras, starting with the 48MP main camera (f/1.79), which is limited to 1080p at 30fps video recording by the chipset. It’s joined by a 5MP ultrawide angle camera (115°), plus two 2MP assistant cameras.

The Gionee M12 is packed with a 5,100 mAh battery. A rear fingerprint sensor is provided on your phone and supports face unlocking. Gionee M12 is an LTE-connectivity dual SIM phone (150 Mbps down, 50 Mbps up). The dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS radio receiver are provided as additional connectivity.

Gionee M-12 Price & Color

A price for the Helio A25 SoC, is added to a new Gionee M12, is NGN 78,900 (approximately Rs. 33,000), with 6GB of RAM + 128GB of capacity. the Helio P22 SoC is for NGN 85,000 (approximately Rs. 35,000) with storage option of RAM 4GB + 64GB. The phone is seen in the color choices Dazzling Black and Magic Green. You can find the Gionee M-12 in Nigeria online at Jumia and offline at several partner stores.

