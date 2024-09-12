GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 EXPO-SUMMIT ASIA LAUNCHES IN THAILAND, SOUTHEAST ASIA’S FASTEST GROWING MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET

GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech event hosted in Dubai, has announced the launch of GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Expo-Summit Asia in Thailand, from 10-12 September 2025, in a destination touted with one of the highest potentials to leapfrog the healthcare industry with breakthrough technologies against increase in treatment affordability, demand for specialized treatments abroad and advanced medical diagnostics.

GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Expo-Summit Asia, organised by KAOUN International, the international affiliate of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), shall host this most anticipated Summit and Expo alongside MEDICAL FAIR THAILAND by Messe Düsseldorf Asia. MEDICAL FAIR THAILAND is Thailand’s largest and most comprehensive medical and healthcare event.

On the sidelines of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2024 taking place this week in Singapore, Gernot Ringling, Managing Director, Messe Düsseldorf Asia, and Trixie LohMirmand, Chief Executive Officer of KAOUN International and Executive Vice President of DWTC, made the official announcement of this game-changing industry approach. This announcement of expanded strategic partnership between the world’s two most influential brands in tech and healthcare comes shortly after their recent agreement to execute the twin-approach intended to double down the transformation of the medical industry in Asia.

Dubai World Trade Centre / KAOUN International and Messe Dusseldorf Asia shall now jointly run both the MEDICAL FAIR and GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Expo-Summit Asia as twin-events to leverage the global opportunities and fully serve the healthcare industries in both Singapore and Thailand.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, organiser of GITEX worldwide, emphasized the significance of this colocation, stating:

“The digital health market in Southeast Asia is rapidly becoming a key driver of economic growth and innovation. Through our strategic partnership with Messe Düsseldorf Asia, we are uninhibited to build new capacities and centres of digital excellence in delivering a new digital healthcare economy. The world’s most powerful brands in tech and medical care unified in the mission to fast forward the digitalization of the healthcare industry is a great first step towards creating the most empowering centre of excellence.”

Gernot Ringling, Managing Director, Messe Düsseldorf Asia, organizer of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, said: “Bringing GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 from Singapore and then to Thailand next year is a strategic move that capitalises on Thailand’s rapid growth as a global medical tourism hub. Extending this footprint into Thailand allows us to tap into Thailand’s unique healthcare ecosystem and growing demand for digital health innovations, creating a powerful platform for transformative industry collaborations. With the combined strengths of Singapore’s tech leadership and Thailand’s healthcare excellence, we are poised to deliver an event that will significantly advance Southeast Asia’s digital health landscape.”

This strategic collaboration between MEDICAL FAIR THAILAND and GITEX in the health and medical sector will converge the ecosystem of government leaders, global healthcare practitioners, digital experts, investors, policy-makers, startups, and researchers to explore the disruptive impact of AI and digitalization in advancing healthcare.

The inaugural 2025 edition of GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Expo-Summit Asia in Thailand will expand on these synergies, showcasing groundbreaking health tech solutions and serving as a powerful inclusive platform to foster meaningful collaborations, accelerating the growth of the digital health industry in Southeast Asia.

To learn more about GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Expo-Summit Asia, taking place from 10-12 September 2025 in Thailand, visit the event’s website today: www.gitexdigihealth.com.

Looking ahead, GITEX’s expansion into the region will continue with the inaugural edition of GITEX ASIA in 2025. Scheduled to debut in Singapore from 23-25 April 2025, GITEX ASIA will be the premier gateway to the Asian market, connecting the region with a global network of leading tech companies, unicorn founders, investors, AI pioneers, government leaders, and top-tier R&D institutions.

Also Read: GITEX Global 2024: World’s largest tech event announces GITEX Editions and all-new show highlights