GITEX GLOBAL 2022 takes over Dubai with record capacity, accelerating world’s digital economy Dubai will kick off GITEX 3.0 edition next month as it transports audience into the next digital universe

The global digital economy is in full velocity mode, embracing the return of the world’s largest, most inclusive tech and start-up event, which opens next month in Dubai with unrivalled record capacity, its continued expansion fuelling the installation of three additional sold-out halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Advertisement

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will take place from 10-14 October, outperforming its previous edition as it prepares to host more than 4,500 companies and 100,000-plus attendees from 170 countries, spanning 26 halls and two million sq. ft., matching the scale of 33 football fields.

The remarkable growth of the annual five-day event is spurred by ebullient market demand across all industry sectors, with no less than 1,400 new exhibitors among the global line-up of companies and start-ups showcasing ground-breaking applications in the metaverse, AI, Web 3.0, blockchain, 6G, cloud computing, fintech, and big data.

With the participation of more than 250 government entities leading strategic digital projects and public-private partnerships, and 800-plus start-ups seeking their next big break in North Star Dubai, the GITEX 3.0 edition will unite the world’s most influential ecosystems advancing business, economy, society and culture.

“As the curious audience attempts to make sense of the real versus virtual world we are creating, GITEX GLOBAL takes the helm in partnering with global tech leaders to empower, enlighten and enthuse everyone on the metamorphosis of the digital economy,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL’s organiser.

“GITEX GLOBAL will cut through the hype and emotions, gathering the best minds in all businesses around the world to debate, challenge and rationalise the impact of this tech fusion on society and our future. This is GITEX 3.0.”

GITEX 3.0 series includes launches of Global DevSlam and X-VERSE

With a fully immersive deep dive into the digital universe, GITEX GLOBAL presents its 3.0 edition with Ai Everything, North Star Dubai (formerly GITEX Future Stars), Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.

Two new events will also be launched this year, selling out to a global audience within two months: Global DevSlam, and X-VERSE.

Committed to creating a thriving home in the UAE for international coders and developers and advancing the digital economy, Global DevSlam is the Middle East’s largest ever coder and developer meetup, connecting 10,000 coders alongside developers from the world’s biggest tech companies, including Anaconda, AWS, Google, Instagram, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat.

The fully subscribed event is supported by Coders (HQ) and inspired by the UAE’s mission of building the world’s best coder and developer ecosystem, with the country now offering its long-term residency Golden Visa to 100,000 qualified coders from around the world.

Global DevSlam also welcomes the worldwide python community with the launch of Pycon MEA, featuring a line-up of renowned Python masters coming together for the first time in the region.

Setting another first, X-VERSE, in partnership with Decentraland, curates one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys, providing a never before seen experience into the greatest shifts and the most potentially disruptive industry applications of the metaverse.

With real-world case-studies and never-seen-before virtual experiences across manufacturing, gaming, education, healthcare, retail, and the future of work, X-VERSE will enable global enterprises to understand and adopt this nascent technological development.

North Star Dubai shines with unstoppable start-up entrepreneurship momentum

Launched as GITEX Future Stars in 2016, the newly renamed North Star Dubai in 2022 underlines the ongoing evolution of the global start-up ecosystem, and the important role start-ups play in advancing innovation and international business collaboration.

North Star Dubai, with its strategic partner the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, is amplifying this trend, with the world’s largest start-up event adding another hall with 30 percent extra capacity, bringing together more than 800 exhibitors from 60 countries with over 600 investors in a thriving, innovative entrepreneur ecosystem.

Smashing geographic boundaries, North Star Dubai also introduces ‘Africa Fast 100’, the largest ever gathering of African start-ups to be hosted outside Africa, connecting investors with Unicorn prospects from the world’s fast-rising tech incubator.

Delving into the tech world with the biggest names, trends, and industries

GITEX 3.0 welcomes the biggest names in the global tech world, shaping imminent trends and industries, including Microsoft, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Avaya, Honeywell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, e&, Lenovo and Cisco.

“GITEX GLOBAL continues to be one of the biggest and most important regional and international tech events for global ICT leaders like Huawei,” said Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East, GITEX GLOBAL’s Diamond Sponsor.

“Under the theme of ‘Unleash Digital’, Huawei will have an elevated presence at GITEX GLOBAL this year to showcase our technological advances and create new value by helping governments and enterprises unleash the vast potential of digital transformation more intelligently and sustainably,” added Yi.

International footprint and power-packed conference programme

GITEX GLOBAL’s vast international footprint is highlighted by new national pavilions from Cyprus, Ethiopia, the European Union, Kuwait, Uganda, and Turkey. The United States, France, Germany, the UK, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nigeria, and Brazil, are among those with increased presence to showcase their national technology prowess and leading innovations.

Inspirational insights and unparalleled knowledge sharing will also come to the fore, as 14 dedicated conference tracks deliver more than 500 hours of thought-provoking talks, case studies, industry trends, and workshops.

A stellar line-up of more than 1,000 government ministers, global technology leaders and experts will share their perspectives on major trends, from A.I., cloud computing, crypto, 6G, and the metaverse, to the new frontier of future mobility, from flying cars to electric aircraft.

Also Read: Pakistan Digital City Announced at Expo 2020 Dubai