The Gitex Global 2024, the world’s largest technology and startup fair, kicked off today in Dubai, spotlighting cutting-edge innovations and entrepreneurial talent. The Gitex Global 2024 is especially significant for Pakistan, as it provides a global platform to showcase the country’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector and thriving startup ecosystem.

Running alongside Gitex Global is the North Star Startup Show, a dedicated event for startups, where ten promising startups and incubators from Pakistan are drawing interest from investors across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

Gitex Global 2024: Pakistan Showcases its ICT and Startup Ecosystem

Strong Pakistani Presence at Gitex 2024

A total of 80 Pakistani companies and startups are participating in Gitex 2024, representing various tech sectors. These companies are optimistic that their presence at the event will not only boost IT exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region but also attract foreign investments and facilitate partnerships with leading international tech firms.

The Federal Ministry of IT and Telecommunications has extended strong support by sending ten startups under the Ignite program. These startups are actively working in areas such as healthcare, aerospace, energy, gaming, smart cities, and travel technology. Their participation aims to attract global investors and build valuable connections with potential partners.

See Also: Pakistani startups embark on a remarkable journey at GITEX Expand North Star 2023

CEO Ignite’s Remarks

Adil Ejaz Shah, CEO of Ignite, expressed optimism about Pakistan’s participation at the event, emphasizing the value of such exposure for the country’s IT industry. He remarked, “The innovative spirit and entrepreneurial talent of Pakistani startups will not only attract global investment but also foster collaborations that can accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities.”

Pakistan Honored as ‘Tech Destination of the Year’

A significant achievement was that Pakistan was recognized as the ‘Tech Destination of the Year’ at Gitex Global 2024, held from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour. This recognition highlights Pakistan’s growing reputation as an emerging tech hub and underscores its progress in the global technology landscape.

In previous years, Pakistan’s presence at Gitex was represented under the Pakistan Pavilion, organized by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). The country’s consistent participation and growing tech capabilities have now earned it a prestigious position at one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions.

Gitex Global 2024: A Global Hub for Innovation

Gitex Global 2024 is a platform where tech giants, startups, investors, and industry leaders gather to unveil innovations and discuss future trends. This year’s event spans over 40 exhibition halls, focusing on key areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, and sustainable technology. The event also promotes global collaboration, demonstrating the importance of international partnerships in advancing the tech ecosystem.

Pakistan’s Value Proposition in the Global Market

With IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exported to 170 countries, Pakistan offers a cost-competitive advantage with operational expenses up to 70% lower than in North America. This unique value proposition positions Pakistan as a preferred partner for international businesses seeking quality services at lower costs.

The recognition as the ‘Tech Destination of the Year’ not only enhances Pakistan’s profile but also encourages foreign direct investment (FDI), further solidifying its position as a rising force in the global technology market.