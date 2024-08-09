GITEX Global 2024: World’s largest tech event announces GITEX Editions and all-new show highlights

With only two months remaining until GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech and start-up event, organisers have revealed a host of new industry programmes, cybersecurity experts, as well keynote speakers from world-leading brands confirmed for this year’s edition, running from 14-18 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Here’s the lowdown on what’s new so far in 2024:

GITEX Editions 2024

Aligned with Dubai’s ambition to be the home of 30 start-up unicorns by 2030, GITEX Global 2024 is launching GITEX Editions, the region’s most impactful gathering for fostering strategy, created to accelerate scale and global governance for high-growth companies. The early confirmed speaker line-up includes 8 fast-growing start-ups from 8 countries, 3 backed by the European Innovation Council (EIC).

AI: Fabrizio del Maffeo, Co-Founder, CEO & Board Member, Axelera AI (Netherlands)

An expert in developing Gen AI infrastructure and edge computing. Growing with a purpose of becoming the ‘European NVIDIA’, Axelera AI are backed by Samsung and the EIC. Valued at $500M, GITEX Global will mark its first ever Middle East presence.

Synthetic Biotech: Dr. Alexander Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO, InSilico Medicine (Hong Kong)

Leading the biotech company with the world’s fastest-ever IPO and currently valued at $1.5B, he will discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI-driven drug discovery, synthetic biology, and ageing.

Sustainability Biotech: Dr. Mazen Rizk, Founder and CEO, Infinite Roots (Germany)

EU’s largest mycelium-biotech investment, building next-generation sustainable alternative proteins. A Series B funded company backed by the EIC.

Quantum Deeptech: Dr. Joseph Fitzsimons, Founder and CEO, Horizon Quantum Computing (Singapore)

Singapore’s biggest Quantum startup, backed by SG Innovate, Sequoia and Tencent.

Semiconductor Deeptech: Dr. Sunghyun Park, Founder and CEO, Rebellions (South Korea)

Set to become Korea’s first AI Semiconductor Chip Unicorn with a $1.5B value, acquired Sapeon AI.

Auto tech: Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO, Dronamics (UK)

World’s first cargo drone airline on a mission to change e-commerce worldwide, part of the EIC scaling club.

Emilio Scervo, Chief Technology Officer and Board Member, Buggati – Rimac (Croatia)

World’s fastest hypercars. Valued at $5 billion, they are the first and fastest-growing Croatian Unicorn.

Semiconductor Supercomputing: Philippe Notton, Founder and CEO, SiPearl (France)

High performance semiconductor manufacturer for AI interfaces and supercomputing aiming for the technological sovereignty of Europe.

Cybersecurity Conference Programme

GITEX Global 2024 will see Cybersecurity taking centre stage with true stories from the trenches, AI-driven live hacks and fierce CISO debates. Making their debut at the world’s largest tech event is Chenxi Wang, Managing General Partner of Fortune 500 fund Rain Capital (US), and Ekaterina Serban, Vice President of Privacy and Information Security at Bosch (Germany), the world’s largest automotive and services supplier.

Named as a top international cyber investor in the world by Fortune magazine, Wang will join global VCs and investment partners on stage to address the driving forces behind the rising global interest of businesses to increasingly invest in advanced security solutions and the surge in M&A activity within the cybersecurity sector. On another must-see panel discussion, Serban will take part on the conversation with CISOs and CIOs around corporate board engagement strategies for cybersecurity adoption.

New Industry Experts on Stage in 2024

For the very first time, Michael Spranger, the president of Sony AI Inc. will be addressing delegates from 180 countries at GITEX Global 2024, revealing the latest projects underway at Sony’s strategic research and development organisation.

Also debuting will be Chris Duffey, Futurist & Head of GenStudio, Adobe, USA who co-authored the world’s first book on AI, with AI. Adobe has been highly instrumental in driving Gen AI to help creators.

Isabell Gradert, VP Central Research & Technology for Airbus in Germany, will also be making her first regional appearance at the world’s largest tech and start-up event.

Following its presence in the Pakistan Pavilion in previous GITEX Global editions, Tech Destination Pakistan, represented by Pakistan Software Export Board, has this year been declared the 2024 event’s ‘Tech Destination of the Year’. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication, said of the announcement:

“This partnership highlights our commitment to innovation, technology and global collaboration. We look forward to showcasing Pakistan’s brilliant tech talent and tremendous potential in this prestigious platform.”

