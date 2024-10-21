GITEX Global: Visa Woes and IT Opportunities for Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has acknowledged the challenges faced by Pakistanis in obtaining visas to the UAE, despite the recent amnesty scheme offered by the Gulf country. While there have been some improvements, the situation remains difficult for many Pakistani nationals, including startup owners, IT professionals, and tourists.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan’s IT sector continues to make significant strides. The country’s participation in GITEX Global, a major technology exhibition in Dubai, has showcased its growing capabilities and attracted international attention.

Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized the need for Pakistan to focus on exporting highly-skilled IT professionals to the UAE, as the country shifts towards a more knowledge-based economy. He also highlighted the importance of soft skills, such as emotional intelligence and organizational skills, for Pakistani workers to succeed in the global job market.

While the visa situation has posed challenges for Pakistani workers, Ambassador Tirmizi expressed optimism about the future. He believes that by addressing the issues and investing in its people, Pakistan can continue to grow its IT sector and strengthen its ties with the UAE.

The potential for hosting GITEX Global in Pakistan was also discussed, as it could further showcase the country’s IT capabilities and attract international investment. Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his support for this initiative and highlighted the need for Pakistan to continue its efforts to promote its IT industry on the global stage.