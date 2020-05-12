Jazz is bringing such an amazing offer to all its subscribers. In this lockdown, Jazz is giving you an amazing opportunity to help each other and show your care to others. Now give your friends a surprise by sharing some love and send them 1GB data and 100 mins for 3 days by Jazz sharing.

Give your Friends a Surprise with Jazz Sharing

Isn’t it so amazing? Of course, it is. Gift 1 GB Data and 100 Jazz Minutes to your loved ones for 3 days in only Rs.30 (Incl. Tax).

Jazz really do care about their customers and this is the reason that the company is trying to bring these type of offers for their subscribers. So what are you waiting for? Avail this great opportunity and show your love to your friends.

Terms & Conditions:

Sender can only be a Prepaid number.

Sender cannot gift the Bundle to themselves.

Sender cannot gift the Bundle to a Postpaid number.

Multiple gifting to the same number is allowed.

Previous incentive will be added and the latest validity will be applicable.

On successful transaction, Receiver will get 1 GB and 100 On-net Minutes.

Validity of the incentive is 3 Days.

There is no limit on Gifting transactions in a day.

No call setup charges will be applicable for Jazz Minutes.

Source: Jazz

