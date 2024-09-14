On Friday, Pakistan’s impressive rise in global cybersecurity rankings was celebrated by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication. The International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024 report has placed Pakistan in Tier 1, the highest tier, known as “role-modelling.”

Tier 1 represents the top tier in the cybersecurity index, encompassing countries with scores ranging from 95 to 100. This tier includes only 46 countries, a significant leap from Pakistan’s previous ranking of 79 in the last GCI report. The leap to Tier 1 highlights Pakistan’s advancements in various aspects of cybersecurity.

Global Cybersecurity Index 2024: Pakistan Achieves Role-Model Tier

In a press conference held in Islamabad, Khawaja highlighted that the GCI 2024 report reflects Pakistan’s notable progress in several key areas. These include legal frameworks, technical measures, capacity development, skill enhancement, and organizational growth. The report commends Pakistan’s efforts in these domains, signaling that the country is now a role model for other nations in these aspects.

Khawaja emphasized the importance of the report, noting that it showcases the improvements made by countries that are implementing vital legal measures, strategic plans, and capacity-building initiatives. The report also underscores the importance of cooperation frameworks, particularly in enhancing incident response capabilities.

Pakistan’s achievement in the latest ranking places it among prominent nations such as the United States, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. This recognition underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure and enhancing its global standing in the field.

The GCI report also evaluates countries based on their legal, technical, and organizational measures to combat cyber threats and promote a secure digital environment. By reaching Tier 1, Pakistan has demonstrated its dedication to addressing cybersecurity challenges and fostering a robust framework for digital security.

This ranking not only reflects the progress Pakistan has made but also sets a high standard for other countries to aspire to. The achievement marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s cybersecurity efforts and highlights the country’s growing influence and leadership in the global cybersecurity landscape.

