OPPO has unveiled the Reno4 series back in China last month. We also know that the company is planning to expand the series in other markets as well. The Global OPPO Reno4 Pro Appears on NCC confirming the launch of the phone is quite near.

Global OPPO Reno4 Pro is Going to Launch Soon

The phone has appeared with the model number OPPO CPH2089 on Taiwanese NCC listing. The global variant will come in a new black coloured variant with a unique etched design. The Reno4 Pro with the same design is not currently available in China. It means the global variant will come with something new in design or maybe in specs as well.

The leaked photos of the phone have shown that the phone will feature USB-C earbuds and a 50W fast-charger. Furthermore, the listing has revealed that the phone will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If we talk about the Chinese variant of Reno4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Also, it is a 5G phone. Additionally, the phone comes with Color OS 7.2 (Android 10) and features a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charging. Moreover, the phone has a 6.5-inch punch display to house a 32MP selfie camera.

At the back, the phone has a triple camera setup including a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 13MP telephoto camera. Moreover, the Chinese variant has also landed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In China, the phone costs CNY 4,299 (~$606).

There are no words bout the launch date and price in other markets. But we will update you when we will get more information about the series.