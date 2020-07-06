OPPO has unveiled the Reno4 Series last month in China. Now, the company is planning to bring the phones in other markets. For this reason, the company has decided to introduce two more versions. Global OPPO Reno4 series to Launch Soon. There are no words about the exact launch date of the phones. However, the series has appeared on different certifications including TUV Rheinland, Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG.

The vanilla model appeared with the model number CPH2089 while the Pro version with CPH2091. All the listings have confirmed that both phones will come with dual-mode Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and will run on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The rumours claim that the vanilla version will be identical to the Chinese version. Whereas, the Pro version will have a refresh rate 120Hz.

If we talk about the key specs of the Reno4 series. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with up to 12GB RAM. Also, it comes with 4,000 mAh batteries. Both models have come with triple camera setup at the back with 48MP main camera. While both have 32MP selfie cameras. There was a difference between the screen size. The vanilla version has a 6.43-inch display and a pill-shaped cutout while the Pro variant comes with a 6.55-inch panel and offers a single punch hole cutout.

The company has not revealed the launch date of the series yet. But we will get more updates in the coming weeks.