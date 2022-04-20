Global smartphone shipment fell by 11% in Q1 of 2022

The war in Ukraine, new Chinese lockdowns, and worldwide inflation all contributed to an 11% reduction in global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of this year. Samsung and Apple, the two leading manufacturers, introduced popular phones that helped them grow their market shares, while the other three manufacturers in the Top 5 fell behind.

On the plus side, it believes the component shortage situation will improve sooner than projected,’ which will help to alleviate some of the problems.

Samsung leads the top five smartphone makers in terms of market share, with a 24 percent share (up from 19 percent in Q4 2021) With 18 percent (up from 15 percent), Apple came in second, followed by Xiaomi with 13 percent (down from 14 percent), Oppo with 10% (down from 11 percent), and Vivo with 8%. (down from 10 percent ).

Apple is also doing very well. Despite claims of lower production, Canalys analysts argue that the third generation iPhone SE is a “essential mid-range volume driver for Apple.” Carriers are eager for 5G phones, and the SE (2022) is the most affordable 5G iPhone. The iPhone 13 series has also proven to be a popular option.

Xiaomi is in third position, with a market share of 13%, down a percentage point from last year. The popular Redmi Note series is responsible for the relatively strong results.

Oppo has a 10% market share, which includes OnePlus phones (down from 11 percent a year ago). Although this is an increase from Q4, the business still behind Xiaomi globally. Vivo, a sister firm, is still at 8%, despite being at 10% in the first quarter of last year.