Global Smartphone Shipments 2022 Drop by 17% in Q4

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, the global smartphone industry capped off another dismal year with a 17% year-over-year drop for Q4. The bad piece of news is that this number puts the full year’s shipping figures 11% below 2021. Canalys refers to this year as an extremely challenging one for all vendors because Global Smartphone Shipments 2022 were the lowest in the whole decade.

Advertisement

Global Smartphone Shipments 2022 Dropped by 17% YOY in Q4

The point worth mentioning here is that the smartphone industry is facing a very rough time since the pandemic. The pandemic and its various knock-on effects have been continuing to toss up roadblocks. For 2022, the same macroeconomic factors that have impacted practically every facet of life took their own toll on the smartphone industry as well. The point notable here is that the global phone shipments figure for the quarter and the year were at their lowest in nearly a decade. The firm stated:

“we have to go back to 2013 to find lower numbers — and back then the market situation was very different as the technology was a lot more emerging.” Advertisement