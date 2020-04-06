Almost a month ago, Vivo has revealed the V19 in Indonesia. Unfortunately, it was just a rebranded Vivo V17. Now, the company has revealed the global variant of Vivo V19. It is the first phone by the company with a dual punch-hole display. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

Global Vivo V19 Lands with Dual Selfie Cameras

The newly launched phone has come with the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It has 8 GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage. Moreover, it has a 6.44” Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It has come with two selfie cameras. The large punch hole hosts a 32 MP f/2.1 main selfie camera and an ultrawide 8MP unit with f/2.3 lens. On the back, you will see quad-camera setup placed in an L shaped. The setup includes a 48MP main + 8MP ultrawide angle + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro shooter.

Other specs include a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 and all the necessary Wi-Fi bands and frequencies. Furthermore, it is available in two colours – Sleek Silver and Gleam Black. However, the company has not announced the pricing and availability for each market.