Vivo seems to be preparing for the launch of its new flagship series, the X300. The global version of the phone has allegedly appeared on Geekbench, a popular online benchmarking database. According to a tipster on X (formerly Twitter), the device carries the model number V2515.

The listing reveals some interesting details. The global X300 will come with MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset. This new processor is expected to be one of the most powerful in the market. In the Geekbench test, the phone managed an impressive single-core score of 3,177 and a multi-core score of 9,701. These numbers suggest strong performance, though it is important to remember that benchmark results for unreleased phones are not always final. Prototypes often lack optimization, so real-world performance may differ.

Global Vivo X300 to Launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and 16GB RAM

The device listed on Geekbench comes with 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 16, Google’s next major software version. This combination hints at a smooth and fast user experience. However, the Geekbench sighting also raises some confusion. Back in August, another Vivo phone with model number V2509A appeared on the same database. At the time, that phone was rumoured to be the X300 as well. It is possible that the earlier model is for the Chinese market, while the newly spotted one is for global markets. On the other hand, there is also the chance that some of these leaks are not entirely accurate.

Leaked specifications give us a clearer picture of what to expect from the X300. The phone will also feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smoother animations and scrolling. The bezels are expected to be slimmer than those seen on last year’s Vivo X200 Pro mini, which means a more immersive screen experience.

On the camera side, the X300 could be a big step forward. Reports suggest it will house a 200MP main rear camera, making it one of the highest-resolution sensors on a smartphone. Alongside this, it may feature an upgraded telephoto camera with macro functionality, allowing users to capture detailed close-up shots. For selfies, the phone might sport a 50MP front camera with autofocus. Like previous Vivo flagships, the cameras will likely carry Zeiss co-branding, promising high-quality photography.

The phone is also expected to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure and fast unlocking. This technology is often more accurate than traditional optical sensors.

If rumours are correct, Vivo will officially announce the X300 and X300 Pro in October. The series will compete directly with other premium smartphones, especially those from Samsung and Xiaomi. With its powerful chipset, advanced cameras, and modern display technology, the X300 could be one of Vivo’s most exciting releases yet.

For now, fans will need to wait for the official launch to confirm these details. Until then, the Geekbench leak offers a glimpse into what may be coming soon.