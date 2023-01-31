Advertisement

General Motors has started the production of the much-anticipated 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. The production has started at the brand’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant. Moreover, GMC began assembling the first units of the Hummer EV SUV on January 30. The customers will start receiving their reserved vehicles at the end of the first quarter.

GM Has Started Producing the Hummer EV SUV

The all-electric SUV is built alongside the pickup variant of the Hummer at the same factory. GMC and Buick Global Vice President Duncan Aldred said during a business roundtable that a considerable ramp-up in production is scheduled for the second half of 2023 but stopped short of offering specific on-sale dates or planned production numbers. The American truck maker previously said it received over 90,000 reservations for both the pickup and SUV variants of the Hummer EV. Among them, approximately 50 to 60 per cent were for the pickup.

“This is just, I think, the most sought-after vehicle in the world right now,” Aldred said. “It really is a super truck as we positioned it.”

GMC kicked off production of the Hummer EV pickup in late 2021. It delivered just over 850 units through 2022. Because the assembly lines were shut down for several weeks last year to prepare for the Silverado EV.

The 2024 Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV has three electric motors that provide all-wheel drive and up to 830 horsepower, allowing the all-electric vehicle to accelerate to sixty in around 3.5 seconds. The SUV is 9 inches shorter than the pickup truck. It carries over the cool CrabWalk feature that makes the car drive diagonally. It also has the ability to DC fast charge at 800 volts and up to 300 kilowatts.

