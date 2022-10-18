2 Useful Gmail Account Features You Most Likely Haven’t Used Yet Tips/Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Gmail Account

Nearly a decade ago, Gmail competed with Yahoo, Hotmail, and AOL to become the most popular consumer email service on the Internet. It’s no surprise that most of us use Gmail account, given that the company has more than a billion users.

But, in your opinion, are you making the most of your Gmail experience? Do you make the most of Gmail, which includes many useful features? Here are two Gmail Account hacks you probably haven’t tried yet, but that we know will make your life easier. Continue reading!

1. Use (+) to establish an unlimited number of sibling accounts for your Google Account

Yes, that is achievable. Simply add a plus sign (“+”) to the end of your email address, and then you may substitute any word or number combination to generate an unlimited number of unique email Address with the same address.

For example, if your current email address is [email protected], you can change it to [email protected] or [email protected], or any other combination, and continue to receive emails with the same address, [email protected]

So, with this Gmail tip, you can set up many aliases of your main ID without having to change any account settings.

Secret Tips!

When signing up for online services, you can use an alias by prefixing the service’s name with a (+) sign. Therefore, you will know immediately which service has sent you an email when you receive it in your primary ID from them. When creating a social media account, you might use a pen name or a different person’s name as your own. For instance, the [email protected] can be changed to the [email protected], [email protected], etc.

2. Use dot (.) to establish Multiple Gmail Accounts for your Primary Gmail Account

Another Gmail trick is to insert a (.) dot anywhere in your Gmail address to create multiple email addresses. Gmail does not recognize periods as characters in email accounts and will simply ignore them if you type them in by mistake.

One example would be the email address [email protected], which can also be typed as [email protected] The primary email address would continue to be used for delivery of the messages. Keep in mind that the periods in your email address are completely irrelevant, and as a result, you are free to construct several ids.

Secret Tip!

Even if you don’t want to give out your email address, you may still register for most online services. Simply use an alias name by inserting dots (.) in between, and if you want to make an email filter for that id to know the emails that are coming for that online service, use an alias name to construct the filter. You can choose to delete or preserve such emails depending on your preferences.

Go through the detailed article from Google: Dots Don’t Matter In Gmail Addresses.

Bottom Line

As your business grows, you may find yourself needing to create multiple email addresses for different purposes. By following the tips and tricks in this article, you can easily keep track of all of your different Gmail addresses while maintaining a professional appearance. Do you have any other tips for managing multiple Gmail accounts? Share them with us in the comments below!

