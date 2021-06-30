Gmail and Google Chat Introduces New Feature of Customize Status

With Chat serving as a key part of the integrated Gmail experience, Google enables users to easily express their activities in a status. You may now create a custom status on the web in Gmail and Google Chat, in addition to the available status choices.

Earlier, users can only select status from three options; Active, Do not disturb, and Away, now users can add their customized message in a status. Google also announced other special features in this version, including sort conversations, presence indications, expressive reactions, and a collapsible view.

Recommended: LinkedIn Denies Data Breach Exposing 700 million Users

Gmail and Google Chat Introduces New Feature to Customize Status

Google starts to roll out this feature for all users the option to set unique and customize status on Google Chat and Gmail. By clicking the status indicator pill next to the search bar in the web for Gmail, users can set the status. Previously this button only gives three options; Active, Do not disturb, and Away. Now, the fourth option added as “Add a status” allows users to add their own status with emojis.

Users can set as a status, anything that they wish to mention or deliver to others. The text box also allows users to select an emoji and time duration in their status. Once the user writes the text in the status box, a drop-down menu will popup, users will be able to select the status duration as well. For a preselected time like 30 minutes, one hour, today or this week a customized status can be set.

In addition, Gmail and Google Chat for Android and iOS currently do not support this feature and are currently restricted to Gmail for the web.

Also Read: The Much Awaited ‘WhatsApp Expiring Images & Videos Feature’ is Live now



