One of the oldest and most used email services, Gmail, has now achieved another milestone. Gmail has now become the fifth app to hit the 10 billion installs on Android. The four other apps to get the 10 billion installs from the Google Play store are Google Maps, Youtube, Google Chrome and Google Play Services.

Gmail App Hits 10 Billion Installs on Android

The Gmail service has launched in April 2004 and got huge popularity as time went on. From time to time, Google has also been adding a lot of features to make the service more useful. Just recently, Google has integrated Meet into Gmail. So any Gmail user can make direct calls from its account.

See Also: Now Call someone directly from Gmail Through Google Chat

The news was first spotted b the Android Police. It also detailed how Google Play Services that reached the 10 billion installs first was followed by YouTube and Google Maps in that order. Google Chrome has also surfaced 10B downloads on the Play store. Gmail is the fifth app to reach this number on the Google Play store.

Currently, Gmail has a lot of interesting features. Recently, Google’s mail service offered options of various time frames —- 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 20 seconds, or 30 seconds — in which users can undo a sent email. Previously, Gmail had a standard five-second window to recall a mistakenly sent message.

Check Also: It’s Time to Self-Destruct Your Gmail Account: Here’s Why?