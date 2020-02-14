Gmail for iOS Update Changes the Way People Add Attachments

Gmail is the most widely used platform for official transfer of knowledge. With time, its users are growing and keeping in view this, the company is incorporating new features to the app. Just recently, Google has revealed that Gmail for iOS is about to receive an important update. This update is actually about the change in way users add attachments.

Gmail for iOS Update Brings New Way to Add Attachment

The updated version of Gmail for iOS, users will be able to upload attachments from Files app. This will make the over all process easier. Users having iPhone will be able to see this feature in the coming weeks. However, if you have not received the feature, you can update you Gmail App.

How to Use this Feature?

In order to make your life easier, send attachment in easier way. Open the email that you want to reply and click on the attachment icon to go to the Attachments section. Now chose the folder icon to pick attachment from Files App

This is the most easiest way to add attachments to emails. This feature should have been implemented long time ago. Finally this feature is rolling out to everyone so you wont have to wait any longer. Just be patient!

