Gmail Gets Copy and Remove Button for Android Users

Gmail is the most widely used platform throughout the world and due to its popularity, the company is trying to make it better by launching new features. This time Gmail has released an update for the Android app, making it easier for users to copy and paste email addresses. For this, the company has added a copy and remove button to the compose mail search on the top of the screen.

This new addition to the app has changed the time-consuming way people used to copy and paste email addresses. The company did not make any announcement regarding it, so it was a surprise for users. However, it might be possible that this feature is a part of A-B testing and rolling out to users in phases.

Gmail for Android Gets New Button That Makes It Easier to Copy and Remove Email Addresses

While I have not got this feature to test it, according to Android Police, when Gmail for Android users compose an email address, they will have to tap on the email address to get the copy and remove button. Previously users used to long-press the email address to access a pop-up menu to carry out an action.

Right now iOS users have not got this feature however Gmail for iOS was updated in November 2020. This update brought a widget for Drive allowing users to search for documents that are stored on Google’s cloud. Previously, Google also added the Contacts tab to Gmail, giving detailed information card.

Moreover, right now the copy and remove button is launched in phases, so you might not be lucky to get it. So let’s wait!