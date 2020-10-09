Google has announced the most important news with its users this week that Google takes a few more steps for its Google Go integration. It has introduced direct downloading for Gmail Go in Ios and Android devices.

Google has made so many changes available for its users to download the Google Go app regardless of their smartphone. Users can quickly get it through the play store. Google furthers its users that the Go app is much enhanced and fast pace. It has no separate bar or tab at the bottom, just like Google Meet Interface. In the play, similar apps are also available like Gallery Go, Google Maps Go, Navigation for Google Maps Go, Google Go, and much more.

Gmail Go is now available to all Android users

Just like other popular mobile apps available, Google Go is a lighter and fast version. It is highly advisable for users who are having low-end smartphones and is open to certain types of android users. It is only available in certain regions for the time being.

Furthermore, Google has released Gmail Go, and anyone interested to use can download and use it through 9to5google. Google Go app has the same full-fledged visual elements as an email app.

Suppose users want to try out the lighter and fast version of Gmail that works efficiently with fewer ram devices; you have to download it from the play store. The Google Go app doesn’t have a Meet button at the bottom of the screen for new users. The overall effect of the Go app is apparent and doesn’t use shadows at all. For users’ ease, Gmail Users can download UI of app to get rid of Meet Button, and the Meet button will not appear at all.

