Many people find it unnecessary to open all emails and messages. We have usually seen tons of unread emails on other people phone. If you are not the inbox zero type as I am definitely not then you might depend on Gmail’s “Select all conversations that match this search” option to archive, delete and read thousands and thousands of bulk emails at once.

Unfortunately, we can’t do this anymore, and neither can anyone because the option has up and disappeared. Google Company confirms that it accidentally removed the “Select all conversation that matches this search” option from the Gmail. Many users are very angry because of this removal as it is very hectic to search and find related emails in your inbox.

Gmail Unintentionally Removed Button that Allows Users to read Bulk Emails at Once

Moreover, instead of the search option, we see a navigation bar with many shortcut buttons when we search on Gmail. According to the reports, Google said in a statement that it is bringing it up as soon as possible. Google confirmed in a report that says, “We are working to bring back the feature in Gmail that allows you to ‘select all conversations that match this search’ as soon as possible. This feature was removed unintentionally. We apologize to our users who may have been affected.”

This is excellent news for all Gmail users. Many angry users were posting in the Gmail thread, six days ago, and all the messages and requests were gone not responded until now. It explains that the own team of Google’s Gmail support was unaware of the sudden change. Google support team was giving guidelines to the readers that were no longer working because of the change.

From now onwards, if you need to archive, delete, or read a mail more than the one-page worth of messages at one time, you might require to use a filter option instead of using the “Also apply a filter to matching conversations” option. Moreover, after using the filter to read your desired emails, you can quickly delete it.

