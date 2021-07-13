Gmail will introduce feature of Verified brand logos in email messages within the next few weeks, a security feature initially announced last July 2020, said Google on Monday in a statement. The feature is provided by the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard.

The purpose is to display the logo of an organization in your inbox is, when you receive an email that Gmail will use the DMARC standard to verify and confirm the resource validation, to help to save your time in identification and verifications of the sender so that you can open the email and response immediately.

Gmail will Introduce Verified Brand Logos in Emails within Few Weeks

The authenticated brand logos are usually available as a verified badge as we can see on social media networks, which verifies that the mail you received from an account is authentic and operates by the actual company or organization etc.

According to Google, this is how things operate behind the scenes:

Organizations that verify their e-mails using Send Policy Framework (SPF) or Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) is a standard email authentication method that can provide their validated trademarked logos to Google with a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) for their trademarked logos. BIMI relies on brand verifying authorities to authenticate logo ownership and give proof of verification in a VMC, such as certification authorities. After these verified emails have passed other controls, Gmail will start displaying the logo in the current blank space on the email message.

Soon, Gmail users will see the brand logos feature on inbox messages.

