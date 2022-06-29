Gmail’s updated look is rolling out to the public gradually

Google had been changing the outlook of the Gmail home page and finally, the new updated look is rolling out to the public gradually. The launch started in February but few Beta users had been given access at that time to test for the loopholes. After the launch, it was seen Google had pulled the Chat and Meet. The spaces between the labels have been reduced and Material You Styling effects have been applied. Gmail’s Updated Look will change the overall visual experience of users.

The funny part is that from today the new outlook is rolling out publically and the account automatically switch over to the new Gmail view whether a user wants it or not. Though a note appears saying Try the new Gmail view taking permission to try it now or dismiss but many users are telling that it updates automatically by default.

The change is not that much big to digest and the changes have put more focus on the updated experiences. The viewers are habitual of Google transitions like through the current flavor-of-the-week messaging app. Google is habitual of keeping more than one platform for messaging and video conferences. It has many messaging services like Google Talk, Google Plus Huddle, Google Hangouts, Google Allo, and Google Chat. Even there are many video conferencing services that it is running side by side which are Google Talk, Google Voice, Google Plus Hangouts, Google Duo, and Google Meet. These show Google’s apparent motivation for launching new services and its inability to combine products under one umbrella.

The updated UI has a few changes like collecting buttons for Mail, Meet, Space, and Chat into one list at the top of the left rail. This is done to avoid showing several conversations from each icon in the list. The conversations now will be easily accessible to the users. When the mouse will move over the icons, the conversations will automatically pop out.

The user can also have one particular form of conversation on-screen now as all icons are now not listed underneath inboxes and labels anymore. If the user didn’t like the new updated look, he can always go to the Quick Settings menu and switch back to the old look.

