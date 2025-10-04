Gnext Launches the iPhone 17 Family & iPhone Air in Pakistan – Exciting Offers, Unmatched Prizes & Shield+ Protection

The wait is finally over — GNEXT, the Apple Authorized Distributor in Pakistan, has launched the iPhone 17 Family and iPhone Air in Pakistan. GNEXT has once again raised the bar by bringing not only the latest iPhones but also a host of exclusive offers, prizes, and unmatched protection plans for its customers.

17 Winners, 17 Possibilities

With the launch of the iPhone 17, GNEXT has announced an exciting Mega Lucky Draw. A total of 17 lucky winners will get the chance to win amazing Apple products as prizes:

1 Grand Winner will take home the Complete Apple Ecosystem Pack , including a MacBook Air, iPad A16, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods 4.

will take home the Complete , including a MacBook Air, iPad A16, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods 4. 16 Winnerswill each receive a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm).

Shield+ – Unmatched Protection Only at GNEXT

When GNEXT entered Pakistan last year, it introduced Shield, a one-year extended warranty — the first of its kind. Earlier this year, GNEXT upgraded the program to Shield+, which goes beyond warranty to offer accidental coverage. Customers purchasing iPhone 17 Family & iPhone Air can enjoy:

1-time free screen replacement

1-time free back glass replacement

2 years of total warranty coverage

No other distributor in Pakistan offers such comprehensive accidental coverage — it’s a true GNEXT innovation.

Upgrade & Freebies You Can’t Miss

GNEXT also makes upgrading to the iPhone 17 Family easier than ever. Customers can trade in their old iPhone and enjoy an exclusive Rs. 15,000 trade-up bonus, paying only the difference for their new device.

And the gifts keep coming:

1,000+ customers will get FREE AirPods 4

1,700+ customers will receive genuine Apple cases

Every iPhone 17 Family and iPhone Air purchase comes with afree 20W adapter as part of the launch offer.

Making the Latest iPhone Generation More Affordable

In commitment to its customer-first approach, GNEXT has partnered with some of the top banking and non-banking institutions including HBL, BOP, MCB & KalPay to offer attractive EMI plans of up to 6, 12, 24 and 36 months.

Exclusive Connectivity with ONIC

To further enhance customer convenience, GNEXT has partnered with ONIC, Pakistan’s first fully end-to-end digital telco, to offer exclusive data, all-net minutes, and SMS bundles with every purchase of the iPhone 17 Family and iPhone Air through ONIC. This collaboration ensures that GNEXT customers not only get the latest iPhones with Shield+ protection, but also the seamless connectivity they need to make the most of their devices.

Why Choose GNEXT?

In just one year, GNEXT has achieved remarkable milestones:

Introduced Shield and Shield+ accidental coverage

Opened two official Apple Service Centers in Lahore and Karachi

Delivered 100% genuine, PTA-approved Apple products to customers across the country

With these achievements, GNEXT has proven itself as a trusted, customer-first brand in Pakistan’s tech landscape.

For more updates, follow GNEXT on:

Facebook: GNEXT Technologies

Instagram: gnext.technologies

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Series Launched in Pakistan — Official Prices Revealed!