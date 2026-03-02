GNEXT Offers iPhone 17 Pro Max on 36-Month Plan Starting at Rs15,539/Month

GNEXT Technologies has announced a 36-month installment plan for the iPhone 17 Pro Max in collaboration with MCB Bank, allowing customers to purchase the device at a starting monthly payment of Rs15,539 under a zero-markup structure.

According to details shared by the company, the offer includes financing for up to 36 months with no processing fee. The installment facility is positioned as an option for consumers seeking flexible payment solutions for premium smartphones.

In addition to the financing plan, GNEXT is offering a complimentary “Shield+” package, which includes extended warranty coverage and limited device protection benefits. Customers will also receive a 20W Apple-branded adapter as part of the bundle.

Installment Plan Overview

Feature Details Device iPhone 17 Pro Max Monthly Installment Starting from 15,539 Tenure Up to 36 months Markup 0% (Zero Markup) Processing Fee None Bank Partner MCB Bank

Complimentary Package

Benefit Coverage Extended Warranty 1 Year Front Screen Replacement One-time Back Glass Replacement One-time Adapter 20W Apple-branded adapter

Installment-based purchasing has become increasingly common in Pakistan’s smartphone market, particularly in the premium segment where device prices remain high. Retailers and financial institutions have expanded zero-markup partnerships to sustain demand amid economic pressures.

Consumers are advised to review eligibility criteria and applicable terms and conditions with the bank before proceeding with installment-based purchases.

How to Buy

For booking reservations, customers may contact 042/021-111000622 or visit their nearest MCB Bank branch for further assistance.

