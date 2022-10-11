God Of War: Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead Of Launch

All game lovers know that God of War: Ragnarok is the most highly anticipated title of 2022. All the fans are anxiously waiting for it as there is less than a month left before the game to release. God of War: Ragnarok release date is set to be November 9, 2022. According to the latest news, you would also love to know that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold before its release.

Santa Monica Studios recently announced that God of War has gone Gold a month before its scheduled release date. Furthermore, Santa Monica Studios also extended their thanks to all of their partners and fans for supporting them during the development period. PlayStation even replied to their announcement with the words, “Great way to start a Freya’s-day. Congratulations!”.

Many people must be wondering what going Gold means for games, do not worry as I have the answer for you right here. In the case of games, they go Gold when the developers feel that the existing version of the game is good enough to be sold, it is referred to as gold Master. The case for games is not the same as that of songs, as they go Gold when a huge number of copies are sold. When a game goes Gold it means that it is all set to be shipped to the buyers.

