Sony has been steadily porting many of its blockbuster games to PC, and the next highly anticipated title to make the transition is “God of War Ragnarok.” During the recent State of Play presentation, Sony unveiled a trailer showcasing the latest epic adventure of Kratos and his son, Atreus. The game looks stunning, maintaining the high-quality visuals and immersive gameplay that fans have come to expect. The PC version will feature unlocked frame rates, ultra-widescreen monitor support, and various visual enhancements. Additionally, it will include the recently released Valhalla DLC, offering PC gamers a complete and enriched experience.

This move isn’t entirely new, as the 2018 revival of “God of War” also made its way to PC a few years ago. Fans who wish to continue their journey with Kratos and Atreus on their preferred platform will undoubtedly welcome this decision.

God of War Ragnarok Heads to PC: Release Set for September 19

Sony confirmed in a blog post that the PC version will support advanced visual features, ensuring that the game takes full advantage of high-end hardware. It will include NVIDIA RTX DLSS, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel XeSS for upscaling, allowing players to enjoy the game at the highest possible resolutions. The widescreen support is particularly impressive, with compatibility for 32:9 monitors, offering an even more immersive gaming experience.

“God of War Ragnarok,” along with its 2018 predecessor, is celebrated for its captivating single-player narrative and engaging gameplay. The series has always been known for its intense combat and rich storytelling, and Ragnarok continues this tradition with new twists and expansions to the God of War universe. The combination of deep narrative and refined combat mechanics has made it one of the standout games of recent years.

The PC version’s visual upgrades will likely enhance the already impressive graphics, making the game look spectacular on high-powered gaming rigs. The inclusion of technologies like RTX DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution will ensure smooth performance and stunning visuals, even on demanding setups. Gamers can expect crisp details, vibrant colours, and fluid motion, whether they’re playing on a standard monitor or an ultra-wide display.

“God of War Ragnarok” will launch on PC on September 19, and pre-orders are already available. This release date gives players a chance to experience the game with all its enhancements and new features, ensuring that it remains a must-play title for fans of the series and newcomers alike.