God of War Ragnarok: The fastest selling PS game

God of War Ragnarok is the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive game ever. Sony confirmed this earlier today, November 23, in the tweet below. God of War Ragnarok has officially become the fastest-selling PlayStation first-party game after one week, selling 5.1 million units in its first week.

The build-up to God of War Ragnarok has been fantastic over the last 12 months, and it’s certainly one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. Given the degree of excitement around only the release date announcement earlier this year, it’s hardly surprising that Ragnarok has achieved historical success at launch.

Sony Santa Monica put a lot of work into the game, even giving its antagonists like Heimdall, Odin, and Thor a lot of attention to make them fully formed characters. The game is a massive feat that generates a new high that makes many of its predecessors appear pleasantly mortal in contrast.”