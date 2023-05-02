GodFather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton Quits His Job At Google

The surprising piece of news for many of you is that Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has recently quit his job at Google where he worked for almost the last decade on AI projects. He has been referred to as “the godfather of AI” for his innovative work that underpins many of today’s AI systems. However, the fact is that he has severe concerns about the pace at which the likes of Open AI with its ChatGPT tool, and Google with Bard, are working to design their products, particularly as it could be at the cost of safety.

GodFather of AI Warns Of Tech Dangers

Hinton says that he even regrets his past efforts in the field of AI. We all know that generative AI tools have been already moving toward substituting human workers, but the technology can also be used for creating and spreading misinformation.

One of Hinton’s worries is the internet. You must be wondering, why? The fact is that Internet data used to train generative AI tools will be bombarded with false information that could cause chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard to speak out endless lies in a way that sounds believable. Tech companies release their AI-powered bots for public use without fully knowing their potential. Hinton fears:

“It’s hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things.”

On Monday, Geoffery decided to depart Google so that he could speak about the dangers of AI without considering how this influences Google. When he was asked about the likelihood of AI wiping out humanity, he stated:

“That’s not inconceivable.”

The point notable here is that Hinton isn’t the only expert to articulate concerns about the new tide of AI technology that’s taken the world by storm. Surprisingly, the head of OpenAI, Sam Altman, also admitted to being a “little bit scared” of the possible effects of AI technology.

