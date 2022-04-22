Godzilla, King Kong set to appear in Call of Duty: Warzone

Crossover between gaming and other forms of entertainment is becoming increasingly widespread. Activision Blizzard confirmed a long-reported crossover for Call of Duty: Warzone on the same day that Wu-Tang Clan was rumored to be coming to Fortnite? On May 11th, Godzilla and King Kong will appear in the combat Royale.

We still don’t know a much about how the crossover, dubbed Operation Monarch, will work. The trailer depicts the two animals fighting, implying that the film would follow a similar storyline rather than being a free-for-all that just happens to feature the characters.

Crossovers may not be as common as they once were in a world dominated by Fortnite and Minecraft, but considering Activision’s proclivity for straying from Call of Duty’s grounded roots, it appears that there’s a lot of possibility for something that feels as much like the movie as it does the game.

Three new premium bundles themed by King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla will be available from Monarch. The clothes don’t make you into a big lizard or gorilla, but they do turn you into a human/lizard/monkey hybrid. We have to say as someone who has no desire in dressing up as a ’80s John McClain or Rambo, the King Kong costume is calling.

Hold on to your… everything. The MONSTER OF ALL BATTLES is coming 😱 #OperationMonarch is live on May 11. pic.twitter.com/W217v7J8Dq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 21, 2022

Warzone and the Call of Duty series in general aren’t noted for their hyper-realism, despite their martial attitudes and locales. They’ve had zombie modes for a long time.